Aham Brahmasmi 1st Look: Manoj’s Various Moods

Manchu Manoj who earlier introduced several new directors is teaming up with yet another first timer Srikanth N Reddy who has prepared a powerful story to present the actor in a never seen before role.

Manoj is making the film titled Aham Brahmasmi prestigiously under his production banner MM Arts, besides playing the lead role. The makers today released the film’s first look poster.

Going by the poster, Manoj seems to be playing the best role of his career. Here in the poster, Manoj is seen in various moods, wearing Vibhoothi. The poster is otherworldly with smoke all over.

Aham Brahmasmi is a multi-lingual film to be made simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It seems the film will be high on action as the makers roped in India’s number one stunt master Peter Heins. Achhu Rajamani and Ramesh Thamilamani will render sound tracks.

Aham Brahmasmi will be launched on 6th of this month.