Can Jagan reply to media questions face to face on COVID-19?

The TDP is targetting the ruling YSRCP on its inability to face the media and the public directly. Former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has held the YCP government’s delayed response as the reason for the present rise in Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh. Amid this, CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy is afraid of coming face to face with the media and reply to their questions on the lack of adequate testing centres in the state. This is what has led to poor detection of +ve cases which in turn is triggering the fast-paced spread of the dangerous epidemic.

The TDP leader says this government is escaping from its responsibilities in every way possible. It would be a disservice to the people if the CM remains confined to his Tadepalli residence and address press conferences on recorded videos.

The TDP leader accused Agriculture Minister Kanna Babu and Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani of not showing any interest to come to the rescue of the farmers. YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy spoke of Rs. 3,000 Cr price stabilisation fund for farmers but no effort is made to extend this benefit to farmers till now. The fate of aquaculture, horticulture and sericulture farmers is no better.