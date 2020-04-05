Telangana DGP denies reports about Covid-19 test

The Telangana police chief on Sunday denied reports that he ordered all police officers to undergo Covid-19 test.
Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy clarified that there is no truth in reports circulating on some WhatsApp groups that police commissioners and district SPs were directed to undergo the test.
A statement from the DGP office said those spreading such false news would be identified and legal action would be taken against them.
