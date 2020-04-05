Keerthy Suresh responds on getting married

Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh is one of the busiest South Indian actresses currently. Without even verifying the news, several media houses and web portals published the news that Keerthy Suresh is getting married to a Kerala based BJP leader’s son. The actress was not much shocked about this and Keerthy Suresh responded saying that there is no truth in the news. She made it clear that she has her dairy full for the rest of 2020 and has no time for marriage.

“There is no truth in the news that I am getting married. I have signed a number of projects and will be busy shooting for the next one year. I have no time for wedding as of now. I request media not to publish such news without consulting me” said Keerthy Suresh. The actress signed six films that are in the shooting phase. She is busy with the shoot of Nithiin’s Rang De and Miss India in Telugu which will release soon.