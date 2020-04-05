Megastar busy with his Autobiography

Megastar Chiranjeevi is strict on his stand, kept the shoot of Acharya on hold and is on home isolation. He is spending time with his family, donated his part for Corona Charity Crisis, mobilising funds for Telugu film workers and is quite busy spending time on Twitter and Instagram. Along with these, he offered a leave for all his workers (drivers, security people, housekeeping staff and others) and urged them to stay safe at home.

Chiranjeevi had a dream of penning his autobiography for a long time. After getting this unexpected break, Chiranjeevi is spending ample time and is recording all the memories through videos. He is interacting with his wife Surekha to remind him about the important aspects that happened in his life. Chiranjeevi is initially getting the rough draft ready after which the autobiography will be ready.

Chiranjeevi also requested guests not to visit him during this lockdown time. Chiranjeevi’s daughters, his sisters, and their families are staying with Chiranjeevi. They are watching movies together, cooking delicious food and they are spending quality time together. Chiranjeevi is taking care of the gardening work, hitting the gym on a regular basis and is reading books. His fans and well-wishers will soon get a chance to read his autobiography soon.