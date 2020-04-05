Sania Mirza satire on celebrities triggers row

Sport star Sania Mirza never hesitates to speak her mind and some times her statements trigger controversies. It is known news that, during this Corona virus pandemic, many celebrities are trying to cope up with the lock down period and some of the celebrities have posted cooking videos and videos of dish washing. Sania Mirza took on them criticized them for posting such videos. This triggered a row and received mixed responses.

Sania Mirza tweeted, ” Aren’t we done with posting cooking videos and food pictures yet ? Just spare a thought – there are hundreds of thousands of ppl, specially in our side of the world starving to death and struggling to find food once a day if they are lucky”. Her tweet went viral and many people supported her view. However some pointed that even Sania posted biscuit photos on Instagram. While netizens were posting positive and negative comments on her tweet, another actress Diya Mirza responded to Sania.

Actress Diya Mirza tweeted, “Sania, I can’t tell you how many times i’ve thought of this… especially the sanists on Insta… but i guess everyone has their own way of coping. One thing i am learning everyday is that there is no time or room for passing judgments. So best is to do our bit and find our way”.Sania responded to this and tweeted, “Wasn’t judging actually.. it was just a thought .. to each their own really and everyone does have their own way of coping and this isn’t easy on anyone by any means .. just harder on some than others perhaps .. we should all be grateful we all hav what we have”

Sania is supporting Safa India organisation and it is known news that she helped raise around Rs 1.25 crore to going Covid-29. She tweeted, “We are all trying to reach as many ppl as possible with @Safaindia we are all in this together and the fight is still on Chennai / Hyderabad/ Bengaluru/ Mumbai/ Delhi”

Overall, Sania Mirza comments on celebrities gone viral and became point of debate and probably celebrities may hesitate to post such cooking and dish washing videos in upcoming days.