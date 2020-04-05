Corona is destroying human relations: NRI Dr Alapati Anoohya

The US government has announced any total country-wide lockdown yet though the COVID-19 epidemic is spreading faster and claiming lots of lives. Especially, the aged people are unable to recover well from the infection in the US. Thousands of them are dying in the American hospitals as the days are passing.

Now, Non-Resident Telugu Dr Alapati Anoohya wrote an emotional letter on the deteriorating human situation in the United States. She says that no longer there are any human relations. Family members are not turning up to claim the dead bodies of the aged people. The people are terrified about their immediate safety and security.

Dr Anoohya is daughter of TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad. She is currently working at the New York Brauns Care health system.

She wrote about the general helplessness that is gripping the people. She particularly mentioned how New York City was the worst affected in the Coronavirus outbreak.