Can Jagan rule persuade High Court on 3 Capitals?

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of present Chief Justice AK Goswami is silently giving challenges to the Jagan Reddy regime. No judge, not even the CJ of AP, are making any adverse comments on the Jagan administration style. But they are giving tough verdicts in tune with the law. The recent decision of the High Court bench to hear 3 Capitals petitions afresh is being seen as a major challenge for CM Jagan and his Ministers immediately.

Against this backdrop, Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana once again made confusing comments. He has asserted that their Government is not losing hope on the 3 Capitals bills. The Jagan Cabinet is confident of winning the cases that were filed against the Capital shifting.

Botsa says their Government would persuade the High Court on the need for decentralised development. They were ready to show all the facts why 3 Capitals were badly required for the people of all the three regions.

The Minister did not just show his party confidence but he confirmed that they would certainly create 3 Capitals by shifting Executive Capital to Visakhapatnam.

The political circles, especially the TDP leaders, are indeed stunned at the new confidence of the Jagan regime. The legal battle on Capital shifting is undoubtedly going to be a big sensation all over the country.