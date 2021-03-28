Teenmaar Mallanna to expand his team

Teenmaar Mallanna has become a sensation in Telangana politics during the recent graduate MLC polls.

Mallanna contested as Independent candidate for Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam graduates constituency but gave ruling TRS candidate and sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy a run for the money.

During the counting of votes that took place for four days, at one stage there were reports that Mallanna had almost won but he lost narrowly in the second preference votes.

Graduate voters preferred Mallanna over opposition parties, the Congress and BJP.

Congress, BJP, TJS Prof Kodandaram, Telangana Inti Party Cheruku Sudhakar, Yuva Telangana Party Rani Rudrama and other noted candidates stood nowhere near to Mallanna.

In this backdrop, speculations were rife that Mallanna will join either Congress or BJP or launch his own party to dethrone TRS.

However, Mallanna on Sunday (today) clarified that he has no plans to start his own party and continue to fight independently against the anti-people, anti-democratic KCR’s government in Telangana.

Mallanna said he will expand “Mallanna Team” across Telangana by setting up village, madal, district and state-level committees to fight against TRS government.

Mallanna also announced to undertake 6,000 kilometre padayatra across Telangana soon to reach out to people and resolve their problems by bringing pressure on TRS government.