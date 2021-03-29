Wild Dog Is A Pucca Commercial Film: Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna’s action thriller Wild Dog is gearing up for release on April 2nd. The film’s promotional event- Wild Dog Base Camp Event took place in Hyderabad in presence of the entire cast and crew.

Saiyami Kher said, “Wild Dog is extremely special film for me as I got an opportunity to work with Nagarjuna and I go to do so much action. It’s a very exciting and thrilling film.” Producer Niranjan Reddy made it clear that Wild Dog is not an experimental film adding only Nagarjuna could accept such films.

Director Ashishor Solomon stated that an article in a newspaper is the inspiration behind the film’s story. “In 17 bomb blasts in India from 2007 to 2013, hundreds have died. The case is handed over to NIA. A group of 5 NIA officers risked their lives and did this deadly undercover operation.”

Nagarjuna said, “I liked the character ACP Vijay Varma which is the reason why I did Wild Dog. He is fearless and I too am fearless like him. I got call from Niranjan Reddy during covid times to resume shoot and it’s a biggest from him. Wild Dog is not an experimental film. It’s a pucca commercial film. Thaman lifted the film up with his music.”