Massive Release Plans for Vakeel Saab

Though it is the remake of Pink, Vakeel Saab promotional content revealed that the film will also be high on commercial content. Pawan Kalyan’s fans are all excited about the release and the actor is returning back to mainstream cinema after a gap of four years. Dil Raju who is producing the film is in plans to get a record release for the film. All the distributors across Andhra Pradesh acquired special permissions for night shows along with ticket price hikes. In Andhra Pradesh, the shows are expected to start at 1 AM all over.

In Telangana, the shows will start after 6 AM. Massive premieres are planned to take place in USA too. The trailer of Vakeel Saab will be screened in selected theatres across the Telugu states this evening at 5:30 PM and the trailer will be out on YouTube at 6 PM. Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab has Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya in the lead roles. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers. Vakeel Saab is the first big-budget film releasing in Telugu after the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.