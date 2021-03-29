Samantha’s Shaakuntalam Update!

Samantha Akkineni is currently busy in shooting her upcoming vintage love story Shaakuntalam. The first look of the actress which was revealed quite some time ago has got an overwhelming response from the viewers. Though that was not originally Samantha in the poster, but just a beautiful painting, Sam fans loved it!

Now, an interesting update has been revealed. The shoot of Shaakuntalam is happening at a brisk pace and today, the scene regarding shiva pooja is being shot. Producer Neelima Guna took to Twitter and revealed the news saying, “Monday today and coincidentally we are to shoot Shiv Pooja.”

Being directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam has Malayalam hero Dev Mohan as the male lead. The love story of Samantha (Shakuntala) and Dev Mohan (Dushyanth) is said to be depicted beautifully in the film. Mani Sharma is scoring the music. Gunasekhar earlier did the Telugu film Rudramadevi. However, the film has failed to impress the Telugu audience. We have to wait and see at least with this film, Gunasekhar will score a hit in Tollywood!