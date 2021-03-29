Tamannaah’s 11th Hour Teaser: A Woman’s Dominance in Corporate World

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia is making her debut into digital space with 11th Hour, a web-based film. Praveen Sattaru directed this film which is made on the theme of a woman who struggles to take the corporate firm forward in this men-dominated world. 11th Hour teaser narrates the glimpses of the hurdles and challenges faced by Aratrika Reddy, an aspiring girl who owns Aditya Group. Arun Adith, Vamsi Krishna, Jayaprakash will be seen in other important roles.

Tamannaah dazzles in style and she fits well as a corporate woman. 11th Hour is a drama that is aimed for OTT audience. Pradeep U bankrolled the film and it will release on Aha very soon. “Chakravyuham lo chikkukunnappudu daari vetikite dorakadu, create cheskovalsi ostundi” says Tamannaah before the end titles.