Rs 17 lakh fines collected for not wearing mask

The AP Police have started implementing the penalties strictly for those moving around without a face mask. DGP Gautham Sawang has already issued strict guidelines for the officials down the line to enforce the virus restrictions sternly. Especially, the common public seen walking on the roads without masks are being penalised without any relaxation.

In just one day, the police imposed fines to the tune of Rs. 17 lakh from over 19,000 pedestrians. These fines were collected solely for not wearing face masks. The Central Government has passed strict guidelines for all citizens in the country not to come out of their homes without wearing face masks.

The rising 2nd wave threat has forced the Centre to issue strong cautionary signals to the States to make sure the virus restrictions are implemented without compromise. Following this, the AP police are imposing fines and collecting Rs. 250 and above from those who fail to wear face masks.

The AP DGP has asked the officials to create awareness on use of sanitisers in offices, public places and also maintaining social distances mandatorily.