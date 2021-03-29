Title Fixed for Chiru-Bobby Film!

Megastar Chiranjeevi is hyper active these days as he has signed for multiple films and not taking any gap between two movies! After Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, he doesn’t take any gap and started working for Acharya under the direction of Koratala Shiva.

After this film, Chiru will start working for Lucifer remake. Besides these two films, Chiru has signed for the remake of the Tamil film Vedalam and another untitled film with director Bobby. Now, an interesting news is revealed by the sources.

According to the sources, Chiru’s film with Bobby will have village backdrop and the title ‘Verayya’ is fixed for it! However, this news is yet to be confirmed by the makers. A poster featuring Ram Charan and Chiru in military getup from Acharya has been released on Charan’s birthday and got a great response.