Can Raghurama seek re-election to prove his survey?

YSR Congress rebel MP from Narasapur in West Godavari, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, had released a political survey for Andhra Pradesh, predicting the victory of opposition TDP in the 2024 general elections. The MP, perhaps for the first time, had done the political octopus role, which was earlier done by Congress former MP, Lagadapati Rajagopal.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who has not been sailing with the party which gave him the Parliament ticket, is predicting the defeat of the YSR Congress and victory to the TDP. He claims that his men are at work across the state reading the pulse of the people.

The MP went on record that he had fans across all the 175 Assembly constituencies and 25 Parliament constituencies in the state, who are on the job. The two-fold job that he had given to his fans was to campaign against the YSR Congress government and to read the pulse of the people on a day-to-today basis.

Besides his fans, the MP had said that he had engaged a national level experienced organisation to conduct a random survey in the state to know the mood of the people. Accordingly, the results have shown some 90 plus seats to the TDP on its own. If the TDP and the Jana Sena have an alliance, the TDP alone would win 127 Assembly seats, while the Jana Sena would win close to 25 seats.

The ruling YSR Congress reacted sharply to this survey which was widely carried in the media, the other day. YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy reacted asking Raghurama Krishnam Raju to quit his Parliament seat and seek re-election to prove the survey.

Vijayasai Reddy took his twitter handle to throw an open challenge to Raghurama Krishnam Raju on the survey. He sought to advise the MP to stop speaking before the media in Delhi and face the election to read the pulse of the people and prove the correctness of his survey.

Will Raghurama Krishnam Raju accept the challenge or brush it aside and go ahead with his campaign against the YSR Congress government and Jagan Mohan Reddy!