Liger Grand US Premieres Today

The premiere of the latest Puri Jagannadh’s film “Liger”, which is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri connects will take over the cinemas in USA on 24th August 2022.

Vijay Devarakonda, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande are in lead roles. The music is composed by Vikram Montrose, Tanishk Bagchi and Sunil Kashyap.

The movie “Liger” is a sports action film. The film will have moments that would keep the audiences on the edge. The complete album of the film is a huge hit already.

Makers and Overseas Distributor, Sarigama Cinemas are confident that this sport action entertainer will be memorable and steal hearts of many audience. Distributor has planned this movie to screen with nationwide coverage to widely reach the Indian audience in United States.

Stay away from piracy and enjoy the movie on silver screen screens.

CLICK HERE!! to check the complete list of your nearest Liger theaters.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC