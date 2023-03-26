Can Ram Charan and NTR break the Jinx?

RRR is India’s most successful film. It completed one year yesterday. Ram Charan and Jr NTR have received massive craze all over with RRR. All over the world, filmmakers have praised Rajamouli’s creativity. Every Rajamouli hero fails to impress the audience with their very next film. Prabhas after Baahubali tasted disaster in south states with Sahoo. When it comes to RRR, the film has elevated heroes like never before.

Can jr NTR and Ram Charan break the jinx? Ram Charan and Jr NTR are having different plans. They are making more strong movies and planning to break the jinx. When Ram Charan is doing a film with Shankar, NTR is making a film in Koratala Siva’s direction with pan-Indian actors. Both the actors trying to break the jinx with RC15 and NTR30.