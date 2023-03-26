Buzz: NTR in talks for a Bollywood Biggie?

There is huge demand for South Indian stars in Bollywood after the super success of biggies like Baahubali and RRR. Telugu actors are knocked by several top Hindi producers and actors like Ram Charan, NTR are extra cautious. They are not in a hurry. After Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun, NTR is the latest one to sign a Bollywood biggie. Top producer Bhushan Kumar of T Series has signed a film with NTR. The director is yet to be finalized and the project will start rolling once NTR is done with his current projects.

The hunt for the director is on. Recently Bhushan Kumar announced a film in the combination of Allu Arjun and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. NTR will take the final call once the director is finalized. For now, he is completely focused on his 30th film that will be directed by Koratala Siva. The shoot commences next month and Tarak will move on to Prashanth Neel’s film after he is done with his 30th film.