After Ram Charan and Kiara Advani finished shooting a song sequence for a big-budget film RC15, the team threw a birthday bash for the famous actor. Ram Charan will be celebrating his birthday on March 27th and RC15 celebrated it a little earlier after finishing their shoot. Director Shankar, Kiara Advani and all the RC15 team were part of the celebrations. Production house SVCC posted a few pictures of the celebrations from the sets on their social media account, which are viral now.

