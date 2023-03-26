Samantha opens up about her health condition

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with Myositis a year before and after recovering from it, the actress joined the shooting of Citadel and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi. Samantha is also actively promoting her upcoming film Shaakuntalam. As a part of promotions, Sam interacted with the media, she said she was very weak at the very early stages of myositis and was unable to come out.

After taking so many medications, the actress recovered from the disease and doing fine. She said Gunasekhar convinced her to work for Shaakuntalam after she rejected it sensibly. Samantha explained about her diet and workout change for Shaakuntalam. She also said she has gone through special classes to know the mannerism to act as Shakuntala. Shaakuntalam is the most awaited periodic drama of Samantha, which will be released on 14th of April in five languages.

