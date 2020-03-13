Can Shah take action against CM Jagan on local polls?

BJP MPs GVL Narasimha Rao, CM Ramesh and TG Venkatesh have complained formally to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about YCP atrocities in AP local body elections. The MPs later told the media that Shah will take action against AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy for his party violence against BJP candidates. Is this just a publicity stunt or a real warning to YCP government?

On the other hand, YCP leaders with active support from the police are attacking and snatching nomination papers from opposition parties. They are not sparing BJP nominees as well. This has stunned the BJP AP leaders who have made strong complaints to the party Central leadership. Now, the pressure on BJP National President JP Nadda and Amit Shah to create confidence in BJP AP cadres. If they keep silent, it goes without saying that the BJP AP cadres will get thoroughly demotivated.

However, there are many doubts whether Shah can really take strong action against Jagan Reddy. Only recently, Modi-Shah received a return gift from Jagan who gave one Rajya Sabha seat to Reliance President Nathwani. It is being seen as a very tricky situation for Shah. Moreover, even the AP High Court is threatening to complain to Amit Shah Office about violations of Rule of Law in AP. Slowly, the burden of controlling Jagan Reddy is falling on Shah’s shoulders.