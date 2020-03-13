Ravi Teja signs one more new film

Despite of a series of flops and market coming down, Ravi Teja is approached with several filmmakers. His next film Krack is aimed for summer release and the theatrical rights of the film are already sold out. Ravi Teja will then work with Ramesh Varma for an action entertainer that will start rolling from May this year. As per the latest update, Ravi Teja signed one more film.

Start writer Vakkantham Vamsi made his debut as a director with Naa Peru Surya. He is now set for his second directorial and will direct Ravi Teja in the film. Ravi Teja recently gave his nod and an official announcement will be made soon. The details about the producer and heroine will be announced officially. Vakkantham Vamsi penned the script for Ravi Teja’s super hit film Kick in the past.