Can UP BJP repeat local poll results in next elections?

The recent local body elections came as a respite for UP BJP. Ruling BJP party won the elections with huge margin and now BJP leaders are saying that the same will repeat in the assembly elections scheduled for next year. Details as follows.

Modi wave in the country is on decline:

Reportedly, there’s a growing anti wave on BJP party and the central government through out the country. Inept handling of Corona second wave, rising petrol prices and the prices of pulses taking huge toll on Modi image in recent times. Humiliating defeat at the hands of Mamta Banerjee in West Bengal assembly elections also pulled down the image of BJP. West Bengal results not only pulled down BJP image but also gave a hope to opposition parties that Modi is not invincible and if all of them come together and join hands, Modi government can be pulled down in the next general elections.

UP local poll results:

In the backdrop of this, the results of local polls in Uttar Pradesh came as a huge relief to the saffron party. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath went on to say that the same result will repeat in the assembly elections scheduled for next year. But can Uttar Pradesh BJP repeat the same feat in assembly elections is a million dollar question.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won the local body elections. It won more than 60 seats for 75 Zilla Panchayat Chairperson seats. The election was a major setback for the Samajwadi Party, led by former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. That party was limited to 6 seats only. The results, which came in the run-up to next year’s assembly elections, have sparked excitement among BJP leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the results of the forthcoming Assembly elections also will be similar. He hoped that the BJP would get a solid victory in the assembly elections too. He added that, the election results are a blow to Akhilesh Yadav.

Local polls and assembly elections are quite different:

However, opposition parties as well as people of Uttar Pradesh are saying that the local elections and assembly elections are completely different. Winning local polls doesn’t in anyway guarantee a similar victory in assembly election, they say. The also remind that, the ruling Samajwadi Party won 60 seats in the 2016 local body elections but BJP won the assembly elections the following year.

We need to wait and see whether BJP will retain UP or not after next assembly elections.