Rajamouli scouts locations for RRR

SS Rajamouli recently took a short break and flew to Europe to finalize the locations for RRR. A lavish song on NTR, Ram Charan will be shot in multiple locations. Some of them will be shot in a special set erected in Hyderabad. For some of the portions, the team of RRR will fly to Europe. Rajamouli recently locked the locations and the schedule is planned. The movie unit is expected to fly to Europe in the third week of this month for the shoot. All the visas are acquired recently.

Before that Rajamouli will complete a song on Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. The song will be a romantic number and will be shot in a lavish set. Rajamouli and his team are keen to complete the entire shoot before the mid of August. The post-production work of RRR is in full swing and the film is announced for October 13th release in all the Indian languages. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actors in this big-budget periodic drama.