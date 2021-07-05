Why is Sharmila chanting “Priya … o .. priya?”

YS Sharmila these days is regularly referring to the name ‘Priya’ during her private conversations. She is asking her close confidants to talk to Priya. Not just that, she herself is holding secret meetings with this ‘Priya.’ There is a buzz about this ‘Priya’ in the political circles these days.

Our investigations revealed that Priya is her political and media advisor. Priya advises her on her speech content, body language, modulation, usage of punch lines and also the strategy to be adopted to create a buzz about Sharmila and her to-be-born party. She is also taking care of Sharmila’s social media campaigns.

Now, who is this Priya? She is the daughter of Congress MLA from Tamil Nadu Rajendran. But, that’s not her ticket to fame. She is actually a key member of Team Prashant Kishore. Highly placed sources say that after she failed to make a splash, Sharmila approached Prashant Kishore for help. But, PK, who has more important things to do, has deputized his close confidant and colleague Priya. Since then, she has been advising Sharmila.

Priya is said to have guided her in making controversial statements that ensure that the focus is on her. Of late, Sharmila’s punch lines have become sharper and stronger. She is able to grab media space despite the fact that biggies like Eatala and Revanth Reddy are making the news. Sources say Priya is behind all these improvements. It is now being said that Priya is working hard behind the scenes to ensure that the party’s formal launch on June 9 becomes a major news story of the day.