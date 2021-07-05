One more heroine locked for Nani’s Meet Cute

Natural Star Nani is producing his third film titled Meet Cute. His sister Deepthi Ghanta is directing the film and the shoot is happening in and around Hyderabad. The film is expected to have five heroines and Satyaraj will be seen in a crucial role. The latest update says that Aakanksha Singh is finalized for one of the roles. Aakanksha worked in Telugu movies like Malla Raava and Devadas in the past.

There are talks that Kajal Aggarwal and Nivetha Thomas are finalized for the other lead roles. Meet Cute is said to be a women-centric anthology that narrates the stories of five women. Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema is producing the film which is planned on a budget of Rs 10 crores. The film releases early next year.