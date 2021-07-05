Kalyan Ram, K V Guhan join hands for a crime drama

Successful combo Nandamuri Kalyanram and director K V Guhan of 118 fame are back with together. And, their new film is going to be a pulsating crime drama.

‘NKR20’ will be bankrolled by ace producers Dil Raju and Shirish on the reputed Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Shooting for the big budget flick is set to start soon.

On the occasion of Kalyanram’s birthday, the project was officially announced with a greeting poster, which featured #NKR20 with the words ‘Crime Scene Do Not Cross’.

More details about the movie, including its cast and crew, are expected to be revealed soon.