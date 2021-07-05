Jagan’s closest relation, but career at crossroads!!

He is a senior leader of the YSRCP. Not just that. He is a close relative of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In fact, he is incharge of the party affairs in south Andhra region. Yet, this key leader is finding his political career at the crossroads.

YV Subba Reddy has been a key member of the YSRCP and has played a very significant role in the growth of the party. In fact, it was he who held the party together during the 18 months when Jagan Mohan Reddy was in Chanchalguda Jail. His wife is YS Vijayamma’s sister. Despite all these he is facing an uncertain future.

His term as the TTD chief has ended. Though Jagan wanted to give him another extension, he said that he was interested in a political job more than the TTD job. So, the government has appointed a specified authority for TTD. This means the doors for another stint at TTD are closed. But, he has not been given any key post so far. In fact, he had to vacate his Ongole MP seat in 2019 to make way for Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. So, there is no way he can enter into Prakasam district politics, where he has a loyal band of supporters.

Subba Reddy is now working very hard to become a minister in Jagan’s cabinet. He wants Jagan to make him an MLC and then take him into the cabinet. Thus, he will be able to protect his cadre and supporters. He can also play a key role in the matters of governance. YV is said to be pulling all stops but he knows pretty well that his rehabilitation can be decided only by YS Jagan and none else. So, as of now, he knows he can do nothing else except biding for his time.