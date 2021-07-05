Nandini Reddy’s next film Announced

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that talented director Nandini Reddy will work with young actor Santosh Shoban in her next. The film is titled Anni Manchi Sakunamule and the motion poster along with the title announcement is made today. The shoot commences very soon and Malavika Nair is the leading lady. Mickey J Meyer composes the music for this romantic entertainer and Swapna Cinema, Mitra Vinda Movies are the producers.

Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Vennela Kishore and Gautami will be seen in other prominent roles in this film. Nandini Reddy has taken a long break after the super success of Oh Baby. Anni Manchi Sakunamule is expected to have its theatrical release next year. Santosh Shoban lined up more than half a dozen projects. He recently completed the shoot of Maruthi’s next film Manchi Rojulu Vachayi which will head for a direct digital release.