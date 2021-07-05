RC and Shankar to start shooting soon !!

Ever since Mega Power star Ram Charan joined hands with director Shankar, there have been many speculations making around the film. Now all legal hurdles of Shankar are cleared and the project is beyond any doubt.

Yesterday Ram Charan and Producer Dil Raju met Shankar and had a long discussion regarding the project. Megapower Star Ram Charan tweeted “Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday !

Thank you @shanmughamshankar Sir and family for being such great hosts.

Looking forward to #RC15.

Updates coming very soon!

@srivenkateswaracreations #svc50”.

RC15 will have be produced by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Interestingly, the film marks to be the 50th film of Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.