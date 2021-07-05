Pic Talk: Sizzling hot Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll in Hindi. There are several Tollywood filmmakers who are keen to introduce Janhvi Kapoor to Telugu cinema. The young actress is creating a splash across the social media circles with her sultry poses in glamorous outfits and in bikinis. Janhvi Kapoor looked smoking hot in a trendy outfit and she posted this on her Instagram page. Janhvi Kapoor is yet to resume the shoot of her upcoming Bollywood projects. The young beauty is also charging huge remuneration and will be seen in Dostana 2 and the remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Helen.

