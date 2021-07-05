Jagan dashes off letters to Shekhawat, Javadekar on Srisailam, RLIS!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday dashed off two letters to union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and union environment minister Prakash Javadekar.

In the letter to Shekhawat, Jagan requested the Centre to give directions to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to inspect illegal projects of Telangana first on river Krishna before inspecting AP’s Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS).

Jagan complained that due to Telangana government’s illegal production of hydel power at Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala projects, the Srisailam project will never be full.

Jagan complained that Telangana government is constructing Palarmur Rangareddy and Dindi lift irrigation projects on Krishna at 800 ft illegally without any environmental clearances due to which Srisailam dam will never attain water level of 854 feet.

Jagan told Shekhawat that Telangana government is drawing water from 796 feet in Srisailam dam to produce hydel power and it has utilised 19 TMCs since June1 for hydel power generation.

Jagan said if Srisailam dam has no water level of 854 ft, there is no possibility to meet irrigation and drinking water needs of Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

In his letter to Javadekar, Jagan requested him to grant environmental clearances to RLIS immediately.

He said the AP government has already submitted DPR (detailed project report) of RLIS to the union water resources commissioner and urged him to speed up environmental clearances.

He said there is no scope to take water through Pothireddypadu project unless there is a water level of 854 feet in Srisailam.