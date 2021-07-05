Krishna farmers file petition against TS Govt in TS High Court!

The farmers belonging to Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh on Monday filed a petition against Telangana state government in Telangana High Court.

The farmers filed a petition challenging GO No.34 issued by Telangana government last week asking TS Genco to produce hydel power at all irrigation projects on Krishna river up to 100 per cent of installed capacity.

The farmers termed the GO as ‘illegal’ and urged the High Court to quash GO 34.

The farmers told High Court that Telangana government is utilising GO 34 to illegally divert Krishna water in Nagarjunasagar, Srisailam, Pulichintala projects for hydel power generation due to which several districts in AP face danger of losing irrigation and drinking water.

The farmers moved lunch motion petition in the TS High Court.

The Telangana State cabinet has recently decided to take up hydel power generation in all irrigation projects to meet power demand for irrigation and drinking water schemes in Telangana.

This led to tussle between AP and Telangana with AP goverment complaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Jal Shakti ministry and Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) against Telangana government.