AP Government grants permission to reopen Theatres

The government of Telangana lifted the restrictions in June and all the businesses are completely asked to operate. The theatres across the state are granted 100 percent occupancy but they are yet to reopen as there are no releases announced. Also, the government of Telangana is yet to waive off the power charges that are promised after the first wave of coronavirus. Now the government of Andhra Pradesh granted permission to reopen the theatres. All the theatres in Andhra Pradesh can operate with 50 percent occupancy from July 8th in AP.

But the theatres will get reopened only after the notable films will announce their release dates. The government of AP is also yet to revise the GO of ticket prices. Most of the exhibitors are not ready to reopen their screens until the GO is revised. If the issues in the Telugu states are resolved, there would be releases expected from August.