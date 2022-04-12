Can YSR Congress win BCs from the TDP?

Majority of the Backward Classes people in Andhra Pradesh have been with the TDP since its inception. For various reasons, they have been associated with the TDP and continue to sail with the party. It is because of the BCs that the TDP had won those seats even in the Jagan wave in 2019.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had given greater share in the cabinet to the BCs. He and his leaders claim that the BCs would vote for the YSR Congress in the next election with the new cabinet experiment.

It is to be seen if the BCs would move from TDP to the YSR Congress just because they were given more berths in the cabinet or will they continue to show their loyalty to the TDP. The Opposition TDP had made several BC leaders in the last 40 years. K Yerrannaidu, T Devendar Gowd, K E Krishna Murthy and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu initially and K Atchannaidu, his nephew and MP K Rammohan Naidu are with the TDP besides others.

But, Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to have aimed at getting the BC votes in the next election and the composition of the new cabinet where 80 percent of the cabinet berths are given to the BCs, STs, SCs and Minorities. Though the YSR Congress leaders claim that there was a tilt of the BCs towards the YSR Congress in the 2019 elections, they are still with the TDP.

But, the local body elections held in 2021 prove that the BCs too have moved from the TDP to the YSR Congress and the migration of the voters would be more in the 2024 elections. However, the big question is whether the BCs own up to the YSR Congress just because a good number of cabinet berths were given to them is to be established. Will the YSR Congress leadership take this successfully or the TDP retain its vote base against all odds is to be seen in the elections.