Cancel all the exams: Pawan Kalyan to Jagan

After the Andhra Pradesh government cancelled the SSC examinations, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday demanded that the Jagan sarkar cancel all the exams stating that the current environment owing to the pandemic is not conducive to conduct any examination.

In a statement, the actor-turned-politico said the government should cancel all the exams, including degree final exams, MBA semester examinations, BSc, engineering, polytechnic and ITI in view of the alarming rise in corona cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Further, Pawan Kalyan said it is not advisable for students to travel from towns and cities to exam centers to appear for the exams. “Students have expressed their concern to the Jana Sena Party that there is a short time to go for higher studies and getting certificates for the campus selection and may lose eligibility in getting certificates due to delay in the exams. Keeping in view the future of lakhs of students, the government must cancel the examinations and declare them passed,” Pawan Kalyan stated.

Citing Maharashtra and Odisha government’s decision to cancel final year degree exams in their respective states in the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases, Pawan Kalyan suggested that the AP government should take a cue from other states.

In the last 24 hours, AP reported another 443 cases taking the tally to 9,372. Around five people have succumbed to Covid-19 during the same period. The total number of fatalities climbed to 111.

In view of the alarming rise in corona cases, the AP government had recently cancelled the SSC exams and all students would be promoted to the next class without any examination, as it would not be possible to hold the exam due to the spread of coronavirus. All the 10th class students will be promoted to the next class by giving them grades based on their internal assessment marks.