Ambulances contract given to Vijayasai in-law or not? asks Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded the Jaganmohan Reddy Government to explain whether the recipient organisation of 108 ambulances contract belongs to Vijayasai Reddy’s son-in-law or not. He blamed the ruling party for continuing its harassment against the TDP just for asking how the 108 contract could be given to a new organisation in violation of the laws and the rules. The Government is giving notices to the whistleblowers while allowing the actual corruption-tainted persons to go scot-free.

The TDP chief, addressing an online meeting with party senior leaders here, called for a relentless struggle to expose and oppose the multiple scams and irregularities being committed even during the dangerous Coronavirus time. He said the Chief Minister should answer whether Saraswathi Power belongs to him or not. When the TDP questioned how water and mines allocation was given in violation of rules, notices were sent through the Secretary concerned. The YCP has made it a routine to commit scams and then persecute the Opposition when it exposes the Government’s corruption.

Mr. Naidu asserted that July and August months would be very crucial in view of rising Coronavirus cases and, to prevent further spread, everybody should follow virtual working, physical distancing and digital socialisation. But the YCP was using even COVID time for carrying out multiple scams. The promises to distribute masks to every house were not fulfilled. Corruption took place even in the making of face masks. Scams took place in test kits and bleaching powder. YCP resorted to Rs. 408 cr scam even in 108 ambulances.

Referring to house sites, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu flayed the ruling party leaders and officials for ‘maintaining silence’ without clarifying on the allegations about collection of Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 70,000 from prospective beneficiaries. There was no official response on the hundreds of crores irregularities in land acquisitions. Nobody was assuring to return the money in case of any problems in future. Instead of assuring the prospective beneficiaries, the ruling party was supporting those who were forcibly collecting the amounts.

Stating that atrocities and corruption were ripping apart AP, Mr. Naidu said this was evident from how Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy himself described it as a ‘Police Rajyam’ in Andhra Pradesh with YCP harassing rivals with false cases and arrests. Another proof of deterioration of law and order in the State was the letter written by YCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju himself to the Centre about life threats to him in AP. Already, the State Election Commissioner wrote to the Centre in the past asking for Central forces’ protection in view of threatening calls to him. Many Opposition people’s representatives made similar complaints expressing fear of life threats. This shows how the YCP Government created a widespread feeling of fear and insecurity all over the State.

Mr. Naidu termed it as oppressive to file a case against former Minister Ayyanna Patrudu for protesting against removal of a BC leader’s photo from Narsipatnam municipal office premises. False cases were filed and inhuman treatment was meted out to Atchannaidu though he required rest due to a surgery. Police watch was placed at Bonda Umamaheswara Rao residence.

Condemning YCP’s ‘maniacal activities’, the TDP chief objected to the legal notices issued to himself and two media houses for questioning the allotment of mines and water for the Chief Minister’s company. In the name of ambulances, Pattabhi Ram was harassed. Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Chinarajappa were implicated for attending a marriage. Yesterday, one follower Krishna was arrested in Nandigama while 70-year-old Kishore was arrested in Visakhapatnam. The YCP was not even leaving elderly persons as the 66-year-old Ranganayakamma was harassed with a false case in Guntur.

Mr. Naidu said CM Jagan Reddy has decided to take political vengeance to cover up his miserable failure to satisfy the people’s expectations. It has become a routine for YCP to file cases, make baseless allegations and then defame the Opposition. Such blatant misuse of power and oppression was not seen in the last 64 years of AP history. Nowhere in the country such a high number of cases were registered and so many rival parties leaders were sent to jail.

Mr. Naidu flayed the Government for also ‘persecuting’ three Dalit youth for putting posts on social media. False cases were filed to arrest Pilli Koteswara Rao in Chilakaluripeta, Tilak in Kurnool and Nimmala Lokesh in Sullurupeta. Huge cuts were imposed in funds allotments for the welfare of BC, SC, ST and Minorities. Dalit doctors Sudhakar and Anita Rani were harassed. Dalit leaders were openly attacked and sent to jail out of political vendetta.