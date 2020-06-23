Rana Daggubati’s Hiranyakashyapa is very much on

With the coronavirus outbreak, the equations of several films changed. Several filmmakers are working on the revised budgets and some of them are in plans to delay some projects while some others are in plans to shelve those projects which are not viable financially. A bunch of gossip portals started speculating that Rana Daggubati’s dream project Hiranyakashyapa is shelved as the film’s producer Suresh Babu is not ready to take any risk after the coronavirus pandemic.

The makers issued a clarification about the same that the project is very much on. Gunasekhar and Rana Daggubati are working on the pre-production work for over two years. The entire pre-production work is wrapped up and the regular shoot will start once Rana completes his current commitments. Suresh Babu will announce the further details officially very soon. Rana Daggubati plays a demon god Hiranyakashyapa in this mythological drama.