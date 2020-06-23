Suhasini turns Megastar’s sister?

Chiranjeevi and Suhasini are stars and they worked for several films during the 1980s. They scored several blockbusters together and they even share a close bonding with each other. As per the latest news, Chiranjeevi and Suhasini will soon be sharing the screen after years. Chiranjeevi signed the remake of Lucifer which is expected to roll from summer 2021.

As per the update, Suhasini will be playing the role of Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film. Suhasini loved the role but she is yet to reveal her decision for the film. Chiranjeevi feels that an actress with the stature of Suhasini should essay the role which is crucial for the film. The actress is yet to take the final call soon. Sujeeth is the director and Ram Charan, NV Prasad are the producers.