Can’t Jagan’s ministers afford to buy cars?

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has already pushed AP into a severe financial crisis within two years of coming to power.

Today AP tops in India in taking loans from banks and various financial instutions.

The recent CAG report also certified that AP is No.1 in loans.

Despite this, the Jagan government is least bothered to put state’s financial condition on track by adopting strict financial discipline.

It continues to waste public money for the benefit of YSRCP leaders.

Latest, Jagan government issued a GO (government order) extending Rs 20 lakh financial assistance to ministers in YSRCP government to purchase cars.

Earlier the limit was Rs 10 lakh which the Jagan government has now increased to Rs 20 lakh.

One wonders whether ministers are so poor in AP that they cannot afford to buy even cars on their own and need government’s financial assistance to purchase cars.

Already YSRCP ministers, MLAs and other leaders are accused of minting crores of rupees every month through illegal sand mining, liquor business, mining business etc and what not.

Leave ministers, even their family members and friends are roaming in luxurious cars worth several crores of rupees.

Where is the need for government to extend financial assistance to YSRP ministers, MLAs, MLCs to buy cars?