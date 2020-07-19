Capital clarity: YCP crisis champion Botsa clarifies on Naidu letter

Just one day is left for AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to take a final decision whether to give his assent or not to the two controversial bills for 3 Capitals and CRDA Repeal. The past two days saw Amaravati farmers, different sections of society and all Opposition parties writing letters and making strong pleas to the Governor not to give his assent. As usual, the YSRCP has brought forward its crisis exponent and Minister Botsa Satyanarayana to hit back at the opponents of the two bills.

Unfailingly rising to the occasion, Botsa straightaway clarified to ex CM Chandrababu Naidu that Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy has clarified in the Assembly itself that it was wrong to spend lakhs of crores of rupees in a radius of just 8 kilometres. Obviously, Botsa referred to the spendings on Amaravati Capital. His clarification came in the face of rising criticism that CM Jagan went back on his statement as Opposition Leader in the Assembly before 2019. At that time, Jagan Reddy welcomed the setting up of a Capital City in Amaravati.

Botsa also clarified to Naidu that the 3 Capitals bill was aimed at ensuring decentralisation of development in all regions of the State. He asserted that Chandrababu Naidu gave all his focus on one place alone while ignoring the rest of the state. There was not a single iota of truth in the letter written by Naidu to the Governor.

Botsa further clarified that Jagan Reddy was fulfilling all his promises one by one. The CM has already given his promise on converting each Lok Sabha constituency into a district.