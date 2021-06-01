Cash-for-vote case: Revanth gets another jolt in HC!

It seems the noose is tightening around TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy in the ‘cash-for-vote’ case, in which he was caught red handed by Telangana ACB in May 2015 while offering Rs 50 lakh bribe to TRS nominated MLA Stephenson.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge-sheet naming Revanth Reddy as the prime accused in this case.

While Revanth is already in a state of shock following ED’s charge sheet, he received another shock in Telangana High Court in the same case on Tuesday.

Revanth filed a petition in the High Court stating that cash-for-vote case does not fall under the purview of ACB but it comes under the purview of Election Commission of India and sought High Court to dismiss case filed by ACB against him in this case.

However, the High Court dismissed Revanth’s petition on Tuesday.

Recently, Revanth filed a similar petition in ACB Court, which too dismissed his petition. Following this, Revanth approach High Court against ACB Court orders but he did not get any reprieve in the High Court also.