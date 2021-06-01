Naidu feeling heartburn over Jagan welfare: Perni

The mutual allegations were continuing between the YSRCP and the TDP on the 2-year achievements of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy’s regime. Minister Perni Nani has launched a scathing attack on the TDP leaders, saying that Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh are making all sorts of baseless comments. They are not able to digest the fact that CM Jagan has come closer to the hearts of the public with his heavy dose of welfare.

The Minister has asserted that the Jagan regime has distributed welfare benefits of over Rs. 1.31 lakh Cr. This is what has created heartburn among Chandrababu and Lokesh. It is because of this jealousy and narrow mindedness that the people had taught a bitter lesson to Naidu in the 2019 elections.

Perni Nani referred to the irrigation projects and accused the TDP leaders of looting over Rs. 68,000 Cr in the name of projects during their regime. Chandrababu and his party leaders were only worried about the growing popularity of CM Jagan with each welfare programme being implemented under his leadership.

The Minister has recalled how their Chief Minister is continuing to pass on the welfare benefits to the poor people despite the financial problems arising out of the Covid pandemic.