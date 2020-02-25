CAT cancels suspension of Krishna Kishore

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has scrapped the YCP government’s orders regarding suspension of senior IRS Officer Jasti Krishna Kishore. The CAT also set aside the Jagan Circar decision not to send back Kishore to the Central services.

Interestingly, the CAT told the AP Government that there would be no problem for it to continue investigation into the alleged irregularities committed by Krishna Kishore though he is deputed back to his original service. The Tribunal rejected the AP government argument to keep Kishore under suspension and within AP till his name is cleared in the irregularities cases.

It may be recalled that Jagan Reddy government went on harassing and targetting Krishna Kishore as part of CM’s self-proclaimed victimisation of one particular caste. Very boldly, Kishore was suspended though it was very clear that the CAT would cancel the unilateral suspension. The main grouse against Kishore is that he had imposed a huge penalty on a company belonging to Jagan Reddy which complicated a related CBI case that is still before the court.