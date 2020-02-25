Jagan sends Vijayasai, Kallam, DGP on a ‘secret visit’ to Vizag!

Despite stiff opposition from various quarters against shifting of AP executive capital from Amaravathi to Vizag and despite several cases pending in the High Court against shifting of AP capital from Amaravathi, the AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is going ahead with the capital shifting plans.

He has deputed his most trusted lieutenants to Vizag ‘secretly’ to identify suitable buildings for shifting AP Secretariat, Chief Minister’s Office, commissionerates and directorates of various key departments.

Accordingly, Jagan’s right hand and Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy made a secret visit to Vizag on Monday.

He was accompanied by Jagan’s chief advisor Ajeya Kallam, DGP Gautam Sawang, CM’s principal secretary Praveen Prakash, CM’s additional secretary Dhanunjaya Reddy.

However, no one was informed about their visit.

Neither YSRCP leaders not state government officials were aware of their visit.

They were completely kept in the dark though they visited various places in Vizag secretly.

Their arrival in Vizag was also kept a top secret. In fact, Jagan himself ‘dropped’ them in Vizag while leaving for Vijayanagaram on Monday to launch “Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme’.

Jagan left from Amaravathi to Vijayanagaram via Vizag by a special flight.

Vijayasai Reddy and other top officials in AP government boarded the special flight at Amaravathi along with Jagan.

But Jagan dropped all of them at Vizag airport and left to Vijayanagaram alone. Jagan gave a task to identify suitable buildings and locations to shift executive capital from Amaravathi to Vizag.

Official sources said Jagan wants to start functioning from Vizag in a month or so, come what may and he wants to expedite the shifting process.