HIT Movie Sneak Peek: Intriguing Thriller

Natural Star Nani’s second production HIT is releasing across the globe this Friday. Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma are the lead actors in this crime thriller. A sneak peek from the film is out and the first four minutes from the movie is out which is a daring attempt. The content is really thrilling and a bunch of cops stages their hunt for the missing girl.

The dead body gets spotted after Vikram (Vishwak Sen) enters into the scene. The sneak peek hints that the narration is racy, interesting. HIT trailer received a thumping response and the film is carrying decent expectations. Sailesh Kolanu is the director and Wall Poster Cinema produced HIT.