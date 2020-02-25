Dil Raju following Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Strategy

The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo followed new strategies and released singles months before the film’s release. The songs gained huge popularity and generated enough buzz before the film’s release. Now, Dil Raju is in plans to follow the same strategy for Pink remake. Despite of Pawan Kalyan on board, the film is carrying low buzz as the film’s original was watched by many. Also, Pink remake is a court drama and looks preachy.

Dil Raju recently heard the singles and he picked up the best single from the album. The single will be released soon and will be promoted widely. S Thaman composed the album and it is said to have come out really well. Hence Dil Raju is in plans to start the promotions soon. The title of the film will be announced for Ugadi. Directed by Sriram Venu, the shoot of the film is happening in Annapurna Studios. The film is announced for May 15th release.