CBI or ED, which cases of CM Jagan should be heard first?

As per the orders of the Supreme Court, the daily hearings of the Jaganmohan Reddy illegal assets cases were taken up by the CBI Special Court in Hyderabad. Today, the arguments continued on the plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for taking up its cases first. The day passed with both sides presenting their arguments on which cases were to be heard first.

At the end of the day’s hearing, the CBI judge postponed the next hearing for November 2. On their part, Jagan Reddy’s lawyers objected to the ED plea. They wanted the CBI cases to be taken up first. The ED stuck to its plea.

Jagan lawyers put up another argument, saying that the cases of both the CBI and the ED should be taken up simultaneously. They strongly argued against taking up the ED cases alone first.

Without taking any decision, the court postponed the case hearing for November 2. Meanwhile, the Obulapuram Mining Company case hearing was postponed for November 3.

Gali Janardhan Reddy bail scam case was also taken up. The hearing was postponed for November 2.