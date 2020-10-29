Home Galleries Actress Kajal Aggarwal Haldi Ceremony Kajal Aggarwal Haldi Ceremony By nymisha - October 29, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Yupp Advert RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Actress Kajal Aggarwal’s bachelorette party Actress Niharika Konidela Enagagement Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Birthday TRENDING Politics War between Lady Gajapathi Rajus goes personal Politics All parties want SEC to issue fresh poll notification Politics AP Govt moves court, YCP to boycott SEC meet Politics Cops foil ‘Chalo Pragathi Bhavan’ march, BJP leaders under house arrest Latest Kajal Aggarwal Haldi Ceremony October 29, 2020 Tamannaah’s next film shelved October 29, 2020 Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb gets a title change October 29, 2020 Another blow to AP Govt on Rayalaseema Lift Project October 29, 2020